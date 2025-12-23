MAIB investigates loss of 16 containers from boxship in Solent

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched an investigation into the loss of cargo from the refrigerated container vessel Baltic Klipper.
The incident occurred on December 6, 2025, in the Solent, approximately three nautical miles (six kilometres) east of the Isle of Wight.
At approximately 18:00, 16 refrigerated shipping containers fell overboard as the Liberia-registered vessel was preparing to embark a pilot for entry into Portsmouth. Environmental conditions at the time included rough seas, significant swell, and strong south-westerly winds.
The loss of cargo caused a temporary closure of the Solent deep-water channel due to the risk of collisions with semi-submerged containers.
Thirteen of the units have since washed ashore at Selsey, Bognor Regis, and Pagham Harbour, resulting in the deposit of foodstuffs and plastic insulation on the beaches.
Initial findings suggest that some containers were not properly secured for the vessel’s arrival in port. The units were lost overboard when the Baltic Klipper rolled heavily while manoeuvring to meet the pilot.
The MAIB said the investigation will focus on the practice of removing cargo securing arrangements while vessels are still under way and the resulting impact of the pollution.
Three containers remain unaccounted for, and a clean-up operation is ongoing.