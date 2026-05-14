India slams "unacceptable" attack on merchant vessel off Oman

India condemned an attack that sank an Indian-flagged vessel transiting through Omani waters as "unacceptable" on Thursday and said targeting of commercial ships should be avoided amid the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The attack on the dhow – a vessel built of wood – while it was sailing to the United Arab Emirates from Somalia in the early hours of Wednesday, caused a fire on board and eventually led to its sinking, New Delhi said. All 14 crew were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and moved to Diba port, it said.

India did not specify the nature of the attack or who was behind it, but British maritime risk management group Vanguard said it involved an explosion believed to have been caused by a drone or missile strike. The vessel was carrying a cargo of livestock, it said.