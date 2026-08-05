India condemns "unprovoked" attack that sank cargo ship off Yemen

The Indian Government has condemned an attack that sank an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, August 4

According to reports, the general cargo ship Faize Noore Oliya was underway some 13 nautical miles south of the city of Hodeidah in territory controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi terror group when she was struck by a projectile of unknown origin.

The ship subsequently capsized and sank. However, Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed in a social media post that the Yemeni Coast Guard successfully rescued all 14 of the ship's crew.