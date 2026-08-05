India condemns "unprovoked" attack that sank cargo ship off Yemen

The Indian Government has condemned an attack that sank an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, August 4
According to reports, the general cargo ship Faize Noore Oliya was underway some 13 nautical miles south of the city of Hodeidah in territory controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi terror group when she was struck by a projectile of unknown origin.
The ship subsequently capsized and sank. However, Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed in a social media post that the Yemeni Coast Guard successfully rescued all 14 of the ship's crew.
The crew at the time of the incident included one Yemeni and 13 Indian nationals.
Mr Sonowal also said that the Indian Government, "strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on [a] defenceless mechanised sailing vessel."
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs meanwhile stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has been in contact with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety of the rescued sailors.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.