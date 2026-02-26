Gunmen attack fishing boats off Ghana, all 71 crew rescued

Four fishing boats came under attack by unidentified gunmen in the seas off central Ghana early on Thursday, triggering a search-and-rescue operation by the navy and air force, a statement by its armed forces and a local official said.

A local member of parliament involved in rescue efforts said survivors told her the fishing boats came under attack after a night at sea.

The 71 fishermen aboard survived but their vessels were looted.

"They had gone out for their usual fishing activity — heading out to sea and returning in the early hours of the morning with their catch,” Gizella Tetteh, a lawmaker for the Awutu Senya West Constituency said.