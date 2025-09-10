Gaza activist flotilla throws out yet another unsubstantiated "drone attack" accusation

The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international activist stunt, said on Wednesday that one of its boats was attacked by a drone at a Tunisian port, the second such strike in two days, and the third such accusation by a Greta Thunberg-associated group this year.

The GSF, which claims it is seeking to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats, said in a statement that all passengers and crew were unharmed.