Four die of suspected suffocation on fishing vessel in southern Philippines

Four people died as a result of suspected suffocation on board a berthed fishing vessel in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines on Thursday, June 11.

Authorities were notified by a local fish processing company that four workers had collapsed in the hold of the fishing vessel Kevin on the morning (local time) of Thursday.

The four workers were unconscious and unresponsive when they were discovered and then brought off the vessel by their companions. Tragically, however, the four individuals were all pronounced deceased after they were brought to hospital.