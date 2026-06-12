Four die of suspected suffocation on fishing vessel in southern Philippines

Four people died as a result of suspected suffocation on board a berthed fishing vessel in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines on Thursday, June 11.
Authorities were notified by a local fish processing company that four workers had collapsed in the hold of the fishing vessel Kevin on the morning (local time) of Thursday.
The four workers were unconscious and unresponsive when they were discovered and then brought off the vessel by their companions. Tragically, however, the four individuals were all pronounced deceased after they were brought to hospital.
An initial police investigation revealed that two of workers entered the hold shortly after the vessel unloaded its cargo of fish earlier that same morning. These two workers lost consciousness shortly afterwards.
The other two workers then entered the hold to pull the first two workers out but also ended up losing consciousness themselves.
A fifth individual who was also on the vessel is meanwhile being treated for injuries. Authorities have described this individual's condition as critical.
Police are working to determine whether the workers' deaths were caused by oxygen deficiency, exposure to toxic gas, or any other factor.