Foolhardy activists deliberately ram and damage krill fishing vessel off Antarctica

Norwegian krill harvesting company Aker Qrill has confirmed that one of its vessels suffered damage after being deliberately rammed by another vessel operated by attention-seeking environmental activists from the Paul Watson Foundation and Sea Shepherd France.

Aker Qrill said that, on the afternoon (local time) of Tuesday, March 31, the activist vessel Bandero deliberately collided into the stern port side of the harvesting vessel Antarctic Sea while the latter was operating off Antarctica.

Antarctic Sea had previously attempted to destroy the trawl gear of a second company vessel by deploying grappling hooks into the fishing gear. Both actions were recorded on video.