Five missing after trawler capsizes near India-Bangladesh maritime boundary

Five people have been reported as missing after an Indian fishing vessel capsized near the maritime boundary between India and Bangladesh in the early morning (local time) of Monday, December 15.
The trawler Paromita had 16 crewmembers on board when the incident occurred. The ill-fated vessel had left Namkhana in West Bengal state three days prior to conduct fishing activities.
The crew sent out a distress call as their vessel gradually sank. The distress call was received by the Indian Coast Guard, which then deployed search and rescue (SAR) teams to the area.
Eleven of the trawler's crew were eventually rescued and brought aboard a Good Samaritan vessel while no trace has yet been found of the remaining five.
The coast guard said it is continuing to conduct SAR operations to attempt to locate the missing fishermen.
Some of the survivors have alleged that their trawler capsized after being struck by a Bangladeshi Navy vessel that had its lights switched off at the time of the incident.
The survivors added that the navy vessel fled the scene without even stopping to render assistance.
However, some Bangladeshi media outlets have stated that the Indian trawler had crossed the maritime boundary and was within Bangladeshi waters when it capsized.
The Indian Coast Guard has begun an investigation into the incident.