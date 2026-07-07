Five killed by river tank barge explosion in Paraguay

Five people were killed by an explosion on a river tank barge near Paraguay's capital city of Asuncion on the morning (local time) of Saturday, July 4.

The incident occurred on the unnamed barge while it was moored on a stretch of the Paraguay River where maintenance yards and fleeting areas were also present.

Video footage of the incident showed part of the barge's deck being torn off by the explosion, exposing the vessel's inner bulkheads.