Firefighters contain blaze on Evergreen boxship in Singapore

A container fire broke out on board the Evergreen Marine container ship Ever Lenient at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal on April 10. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to the incident at approximately 15:00.
Three patrol craft were deployed by the authority to assist with the emergency response. Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and its marine division arrived on site alongside the PSA Emergency Response Team.
The firefighting operation continued throughout the night of April 10. The maritime authority utilised drones for aerial surveillance and maintained a seaward cordon while the Singapore Civil Defence Force battled the flames.
On April 11, MPA announced that the fire was extinguished and that crews continued to cool the affected area to ensure that no residual heat remained on the vessel.
All crew members were safely accounted for. The maritime authority reported that no injuries were sustained and there was no evidence of oil pollution in the water.
Operations at the Pasir Panjang Terminal remained unaffected throughout the response. PSA said it has implemented safety measures in the vicinity of the berth and is assisting with the discharge of the affected containers.
The Ever Lenient is a Neo Panamax container ship that was built in 2014 by Samsung Heavy Industries. It measures 334.8 metres in length, 45.8 metres in width, and has a carrying capacity of 8,452 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the relevant agencies.