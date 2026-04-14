Firefighters contain blaze on Evergreen boxship in Singapore

A container fire broke out on board the Evergreen Marine container ship Ever Lenient at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal on April 10. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to the incident at approximately 15:00.

Three patrol craft were deployed by the authority to assist with the emergency response. Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force and its marine division arrived on site alongside the PSA Emergency Response Team.

The firefighting operation continued throughout the night of April 10. The maritime authority utilised drones for aerial surveillance and maintained a seaward cordon while the Singapore Civil Defence Force battled the flames.