Fire injures eight on cargo ship in Port of Hamburg

Eight people were injured after a fire ignited on a cargo ship at the Port of Hamburg on Sunday, May 24.
German media said around 80 firefighters from various agencies and a fireboat were dispatched to the area following reports of smoke billowing from the stern of the Dutch-flagged general cargo vessel Jolyn.
The ship had earlier departed from Hull in the UK and arrived in Hamburg on Sunday.
The fire, which was reportedly so severe that breathing apparatus was required while on board the vessel, was finally extinguished after three hours.
Local police immediately began an investigation after firefighters confirmed that there were no longer any critical temperature areas on the ship.
Eight people including one firefighter suffered varying degrees of injury. Seven individuals with serious injuries were later brought to various hospitals in Hamburg while one person who had suffered less severe injuries was treated at the scene by responding medical personnel.