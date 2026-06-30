Fire ignites on oil platform off Sarawak, Malaysia

Vestigo Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia's Petronas Carigali, has confirmed that a fire ignited on board its West Lutong Vent A (WLV-A) facility offshore Sarawak at around 14:00 local time on Sunday, June 28.

Vestigo said the situation was eventually brought under control and the cause of fire is still under investigation.

The company added that it is working closely with relevant authorities and has taken the necessary precautionary measures to manage the risk of exposure.