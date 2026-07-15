Fire ignites on laid-up Ro-Ro ship in Baltimore, Maryland

A Ro-Ro vessel suffered an onboard fire while in lay-up at the Port of Baltimore in Maryland on Monday, July 13.

Reports stated that the blaze ignited on two lifeboats aboard the US Maritime Administration (MARAD) operated Charles L. Gilliland in the late morning (local time) of Monday, prompting the deployment of the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) and other agencies.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the BCFD said in a social media post in the hours following the incident.