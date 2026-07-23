Fire ignites on anchor handler in Brazil's Campos Basin

An anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) suffered an onboard fire while operating near an offshore platform in the Campos Basin off Brazil on Wednesday, July 22.

The incident on the DOF-operated AHTS Skandi Logger occurred in the early morning (local time) of Wednesday when a blaze ignited in its engine room.

Some of the crew then issued a distress call while their companions worked to prevent the flames from spreading to the other onboard areas.