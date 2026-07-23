Fire ignites on anchor handler in Brazil's Campos Basin

An anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) suffered an onboard fire while operating near an offshore platform in the Campos Basin off Brazil on Wednesday, July 22.
The incident on the DOF-operated AHTS Skandi Logger occurred in the early morning (local time) of Wednesday when a blaze ignited in its engine room.
Some of the crew then issued a distress call while their companions worked to prevent the flames from spreading to the other onboard areas.
The fire was later brought under control with the aid of some responding vessels. There have been no reports of injuries or pollution resulting from the incident.
DOF has since issued a statement saying that an electrical short in one of the vessel's switchboards had triggered the blaze.
The company assured that it is continuing to monitor the situation before clearing the vessel's crew to resume operations and undertake repairs, though it clarified that the vessel itself is "under control."