Ferry catches fire while underway off Boston; all on board rescued

A ferry carrying passengers on a scheduled trip off Boston caught fire while underway on Monday, June 15.

Champion, a vessel operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), was sailing between the town of Hingham and Boston's Long Wharf when a blaze ignited in her machinery space at around 14:30 local time.

The MBTA assured that the flames were, "immediately extinguished as quickly as possible," and that all 25 of the ferry's passengers were safely evacuated onto Boston's Castle Island park and then transported by bus to Long Wharf.

No injuries have been reported.