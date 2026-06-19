Ferry catches fire while underway off Boston; all on board rescued

A ferry carrying passengers on a scheduled trip off Boston caught fire while underway on Monday, June 15.
Champion, a vessel operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), was sailing between the town of Hingham and Boston's Long Wharf when a blaze ignited in her machinery space at around 14:30 local time.
The MBTA assured that the flames were, "immediately extinguished as quickly as possible," and that all 25 of the ferry's passengers were safely evacuated onto Boston's Castle Island park and then transported by bus to Long Wharf.
No injuries have been reported.
Champion was later towed away from Castle Island. Her regular route was temporarily served by other MBTA-operated vessels for the rest of the day on Monday.
The MBTA later said that an overheated bearing may have ignited the blaze on Champion but clarified that the investigation to determine the fire's probable cause is still ongoing.
The US Coast Guard is also investigating the incident.