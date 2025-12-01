Fatal man overboard incident reported near offshore wind farm in English Channel

Authorities in the UK report that one person has died after falling overboard from a yacht in the English Channel off East Sussex on Sunday, November 30.
The individual was an adult male passenger on the unnamed luxury yacht, which was near the Rampion wind farm off Brighton when he fell overboard shortly after 11:00 local time on Sunday.
Two RNLI rescue boats and an HM Coastguard helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were deployed to the waters off Brighton to attempt to locate the missing victim.
Tragically, however, the individual was already deceased when he was found floating in the water later that same day by passengers of a vessel conducting a sightseeing tour of the wind farm.
The victim's body was later recovered from the water. Local police have confirmed his identity and have already notified his next of kin.
The yacht has meanwhile been towed to shore, according to local news outlet Metro.