Explosion reported on containership in Gulf of Finland off Russia

A container vessel suffered an onboard explosion and a subsequent fire while transiting the Gulf of Finland near Russia's Neva Bay on Thursday, February 5, Russian media reported recently.

The Liberian-flagged MSC Giada III was en route to Saint Petersburg when the blast occurred in her engine room. This then resulted in a blaze that eventually spread to her accommodation block.

Images that have circulated on Russian media show the rear of the accommodation block being engulfed in flames.