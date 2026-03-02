Eight hospitalised following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on fishing boat in Provincetown, Massachusetts

Eight people have been hospitalised after suffering injuries suspected to have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning on a fishing vessel in Provincetown Harbour in Massachusetts.

At approximately 18:00 local time on Thursday, February 26, personnel from the Provincetown Police and Fire Departments responded to MacMillian Pier following a report of an unresponsive individual on a boat in the harbour.

Upon arrival, Provincetown Police officers entered the boat, identified as the fishing vessel Yankee Rose, and located a second unresponsive individual. First responders and the Provincetown harbourmaster extricated both patients, who were then transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

Due to the first responders' exposure to carbon monoxide, they were also evaluated.