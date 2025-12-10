Drones seen by naval ship near Zelenskiy's plane were not a threat, says Irish PM

Drones that appeared near Dublin shortly after the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week were not a threat to his aircraft but the incident is very concerning, Ireland’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

A small number of unidentified drones were observed in the vicinity of a naval service vessel patrolling off the coast of Dublin on the evening of Zelenskiy’s arrival for a state visit, prime minister Micheal Martin told parliament.

"The drones were not a threat to President Zelenskiy's aircraft - that needs to be clear - because it had safely landed quite some time prior to this incident," said Martin. He did not directly address Irish media reports that the drones were flying close to Zelenskiy’s flight path.