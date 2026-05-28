Drones attack three tankers near Turkish northern coast

Drone attacks were reported on three tankers in the Black Sea on Thursday near Turkey's northern coast, shipping agency Tribeca said.

The tanker James II, sailing under the Palau flag and in ballast, was some 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of the Turkeli Area in the Black Sea when the incident occurred, the agency said.

The tankers Altura and Velora, sailing under the Sierra Leone flag and in ballast, were reportedly attacked in a nearby area while doing a ship-to-ship operation, the agency also said.