Drone attack hits tanker carrying Russian oilnear Turkey

A marine drone struck a Turkish crude oil tanker that had departed Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Thursday, Turkey's transport minister said.

The incident, one of several in recent months involving Western-sanctioned vessels heading to or from Russian ports, occurred in the early hours, minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu told broadcaster Kanal 24.

All 27 crew were safe, he said, adding that the coastguard had been dispatched to the vessel, the Altura, which was about 18 nautical miles (33 km) from the Bosphorus, a key commodities-shipping channel linking the Black Sea with the Marmara and Mediterranean.

The attack, just outside Turkish territorial waters, likely aimed to disable the engine room in the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel that was carrying Russian oil, Uraloglu said.