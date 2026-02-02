Deadly blast hits southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas

At least one person was killed and 14 injured in an explosion in the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, a local official told Iranian news agencies, but the cause of the blast was not known.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that social media reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander had been targeted in the explosion were "completely false".

Iranian media said the blast was under investigation but provided no further information. Iranian authorities could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Separately, four people were killed after a gas explosion in the city of Ahvaz near the Iraqi border, according to state-run Tehran Times. No further information was immediately available.