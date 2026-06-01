Cargo ship hit twice in drone and projectile strikes off Iraq

Two explosions struck a cargo vessel in the Persian Gulf about 40 nautical miles southeast of Iraq's Umm Qasr, one of which was caused by a drone attack, Iraqi officials said on Monday.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel had been hit by some sort of projectile on its starboard side, causing a large explosion.

A second explosion struck the same vessel and was the result of a drone attack, according to an initial assessment, the Iraqi officials told Reuters.