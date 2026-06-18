Cargo ship catches fire while undergoing maintenance in Turkey

A dry cargo vessel suffered an onboard fire while it was undergoing maintenance in Istanbul province in Turkey on Tuesday, June 16.

The incident occurred shortly after 15:00 local time when a blaze ignited in the engine room of the unnamed vessel at a privately owned shipyard in the town of Tuzla on the country's Marmara Sea coast.

Workers at the yard then informed local authorities, prompting the immediate deployment to the area by fire and rescue teams from Tuzla and other nearby districts.