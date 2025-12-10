Bulgarian court blocks handover of Russian shipowner in Beirut port blast case

"According to the court, Lebanon did not provide sufficient evidence to ensure that the death penalty will not be imposed on him or, if imposed, will not be carried out," Ekaterina Dimitrova, Grechushkin’s lawyer, told reporters after the hearing which was closed to media.

The blast, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, devastated large parts of Beirut and left tens of thousands homeless. Grechushkin was placed on Interpol’s wanted list at Lebanon’s request in 2020.