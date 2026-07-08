Black Sea drone strike hits Chevron-chartered oil tanker

Chevron-chartered oil tanker Yasa Polaris, used for Caspian Pipeline Consortium shipments, was hit by a drone off Russia's Black Sea coast, the vessel's managing company said on Wednesday, as Kyiv steps up attacks on Russian energy targets.

Ukrainian drones have attacked a dozen tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" that were delivering fuel to Russian-annexed Crimea in recent days, according to the Ukrainian military.

There was no official comment from Ukrainian authorities about the incident involving the Chevron-chartered tanker.