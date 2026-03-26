At least nine dead and 45 missing after shipwreck near Djibouti

At least nine people were killed, and 45 others remain missing, following a shipwreck off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a United Nations migration agency, said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the night of March 24 near Djibouti's northern coast, off the area of Ombok, the IOM said in a statement.

The boat was carrying 320 passengers at the time of the accident.