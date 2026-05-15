Iranian official: Tehran's midget submarines to target hostile ships in Strait of Hormuz

The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) has stated that Iran has deployed numerous midget submarines in the Strait of Hormuz as a deterrent against hostile naval ships, the country's Tasnim news agency has reported.
Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said earlier this week that the IRIN has deployed its locally-made midget submarines to the strait and positioned these on the seabed.
Irani remarked that the submarines are capable of loitering near the seabed for extended periods to track hostile vessels and to destroy these if necessary.
The IRIN currently operates an unknown number of locally-built Ghadir-class midget submarines powered by diesel-electric propulsion.
Designed for operation in the shallower portions of the Persian Gulf, the submarines each have a length of 29 metres, a submerged displacement of 125 tonnes, and a crew complement of seven.
Defence analysts believe that due to the submarines' limited size, only a small number of torpedoes may be loaded on board each boat at any given time.