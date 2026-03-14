VIDEO | US-owned tanker attacked near Iraq was hit by USVs

Two explosive-laden, unmanned boats rammed the tanker Safesea Vishnu in an Iraqi port on Wednesday, sparking a fiery blast that engulfed the vessel's port side in flames and left crew only seconds to react, according to an early assessment conducted by the vessel's US owner and operator.

"After speaking to the surviving crew members, the attack appears to have been deliberate and calculated," New Jersey-based Safesea Group said in a statement. At least 16 tankers and other vessels have come under attack in the gulf during the ​US-Israeli war with Iran. Hundreds more have dropped anchor due to Tehran's threat to attack vessels in or near the Strait of Hormuz, which is used to transport roughly one-fifth of the world's oil.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu was anchored at the Iraqi port of Khor Al Zubair and engaged in ship-to-ship loading of 53,000 tonnes of naphtha at the time of the attack.