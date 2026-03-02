VIDEO | Russia's Novorossiysk Port hit by drone strike

Facilities at Russia's Port of Novorossiysk sustained damage following an attack by drones launched from Ukraine over the weekend, Russian media outlet Astra reported.
The attack that was supposedly carried out overnight between March 1 and 2 struck an oil terminal as well as some nearby buildings and houses, though there have been no reported fatalities or injuries.
Videos that have circulated on Russian social media showed fires and explosions that eyewitnesses said were triggered at various locations within the port and in other parts of the city following the attacks. However, Russian officials have not yet issued any confirmation regarding the extent of the damage.
The Port of Novorossiysk has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks since November of last year.
Officials in Kyiv have not commented on the attack that Russian media said was carried out earlier this week.
In addition to its oil export terminal, the port's facilities include berths that have been used to accommodate ships of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet after they were forced to abandon their bases in occupied Crimea due to Ukrainian drone attacks.