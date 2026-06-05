Ukrainian military claims successful drone strike on Russian warship near Saint Petersburg

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has released video footage showing what it said was a successful attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a Russian warship just outside Saint Petersburg.

Ukrainian officials said the attack took place on the morning (local time) of Wednesday, June 3, as part of a broader operation involving UAVs targeting military and industrial targets in the region.

The footage showed the vessel, which Ukrainian officials identified as the Russian Navy Steregushchy-class corvette Boiky, being hit amidships just aft of the superstructure at least twice.