Acts of War

Ukrainian military claims successful drone strike on Russian warship near Saint Petersburg

Screenshot of video footage of the supposed Ukrainian drone attack against the Russian Navy Steregushchiy-class corvette Boiky at a shipyard just outside Saint Petersburg, June 3, 2026
Screenshot of video footage of the supposed Ukrainian drone attack against the Russian Navy Steregushchiy-class corvette Boiky at a shipyard just outside Saint Petersburg, June 3, 2026Armed Forces of Ukraine
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The Armed Forces of Ukraine has released video footage showing what it said was a successful attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a Russian warship just outside Saint Petersburg.

Ukrainian officials said the attack took place on the morning (local time) of Wednesday, June 3, as part of a broader operation involving UAVs targeting military and industrial targets in the region.

The footage showed the vessel, which Ukrainian officials identified as the Russian Navy Steregushchy-class corvette Boiky, being hit amidships just aft of the superstructure at least twice.

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The corvette was reportedly undergoing scheduled maintenance at a shipyard in Kronstadt when the supposed attack occurred.

Satellite imagery believed to be that of the aftermath of the strike showed what appeared to be a warship with smoke billowing from various sections on board.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not released any statements in connection with the incident, though a number of pro-Russian social media channels have been discussing the attack with some even posting all part of the Ukrainian video footage.

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Russia
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Steregushchiy class
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