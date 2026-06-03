VIDEO | Russia's Saint Petersburg oil terminal targeted in drone attack

Russian media have reported that the petroleum transshipment terminal just outside the city of Saint Petersburg was struck in an attack by "slow-moving" drones on the morning (local time) of Wednesday, June 3.
Video footage that has circulated on Russian social media showed some of the said drones orbiting above Saint Petersburg's city centre after having earlier penetrated Russian air defences.
Three of the drones later struck the oil terminal's tank farm, igniting flames and causing smoke to billow from the facility.
The Saint Petersburg oil terminal is one of the largest facilities of its kind on Russia's Baltic Sea coast with 21 storage tanks and an annual capacity of around 12.5 million tonnes.
Monday's strike came following Russia's own ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and other cities in Ukraine earlier this week. The BBC said that at least 22 Ukrainians were killed in the attacks, which had also inflicted damage on residential areas.