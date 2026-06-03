VIDEO | Russia's Saint Petersburg oil terminal targeted in drone attack

Russian media have reported that the petroleum transshipment terminal just outside the city of Saint Petersburg was struck in an attack by "slow-moving" drones on the morning (local time) of Wednesday, June 3.

Video footage that has circulated on Russian social media showed some of the said drones orbiting above Saint Petersburg's city centre after having earlier penetrated Russian air defences.

Three of the drones later struck the oil terminal's tank farm, igniting flames and causing smoke to billow from the facility.