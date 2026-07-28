Ukraine reports successful retaliatory drone strike on Russian warship in Caspian Sea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported successful long-range strikes by drones against a Russian warship, two sanctioned cargo ships, and an oil production platform in the Caspian Sea.
The SSU said in a social media post that the attacks were conducted on the night (local time) of Saturday, July 25.
The targets that were struck include an unnamed Russian Navy Project 1241.8 or Tarantul IV-class missile-armed stealth corvette, two vessels that have been placed under international sanctions for transporting military cargo to and from Iran, and a production platform at the Filanovsky oil field.
Reports stated that Stupinets (pictured) was the only Project 1241.8 corvette being operated by the Russian Navy in the Caspian Sea as of 2025. However, it is unclear whether this same ship or her sister Strelok, the only other Project 1241.8 ship to be completed, was one of the targets of Saturday's drone attacks.
The SSU said the attacks were conducted in retaliation for Russia's "terrorist strikes on Ukrainian ports in the south," which were intended to block Ukrainian shipping.
"These actions of the enemy will receive a legitimate response from the SSU within the framework of Ukraine's inalienable right to self-defence," the service added. "The Russian war will return to its 'home harbour' and the special operations [branch] of the [SSU] will speed up this process."