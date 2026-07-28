Ukraine reports successful retaliatory drone strike on Russian warship in Caspian Sea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported successful long-range strikes by drones against a Russian warship, two sanctioned cargo ships, and an oil production platform in the Caspian Sea.

The SSU said in a social media post that the attacks were conducted on the night (local time) of Saturday, July 25.

The targets that were struck include an unnamed Russian Navy Project 1241.8 or Tarantul IV-class missile-armed stealth corvette, two vessels that have been placed under international sanctions for transporting military cargo to and from Iran, and a production platform at the Filanovsky oil field.