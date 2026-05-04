Russia's Primorsk port, ships in flames after Ukrainian drone strikes

Ukraine launched a wave of drone attacks on targets across Russia on Sunday, hitting the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk and setting it on fire, and striking a number of vessels, as it steps up attacks on energy infrastructure and other targets.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commented on the latest wave of strikes, which also hit one oil tanker in the port, a Karakurt-class missile ship and a patrol boat, saying significant damage had been caused to the infrastructure of the oil terminal port.

In a post on social media, Zelenskiy said Ukraine had struck the Karakurt-class missile ship, a patrol boat, and an oil tanker in the Baltic Sea, adding that, "each such result further limits Russia’s war potential".

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northwest region which hosts the port, said more than 60 drones were downed overnight. He said the fire at Primorsk, a major oil exporting outlet, was quickly extinguished and there had been no oil spill following the attack.