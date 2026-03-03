Trump: US strikes have disabled most Iranian naval and air threats

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US military had been successful against many Iranian naval and air targets. He said that just about everything has been knocked out.
He made his comments in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump, answering questions from reporters, said he ordered the attack against Iran because he had a feeling that Iran would attack the United States as negotiations over its nuclear programme stalled.
Iran had been anticipating another round of talks with US envoys after negotiations were held in Geneva last Thursday.
Trump said Iran was still lobbing missiles but predicted Tehran will eventually lose this capability due to a sustained assault against them. "They've shot a lot of them, and we're knocking out a lot," he said.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Andreas Rinke and Steve Holland; Editing by David Ljunggren)