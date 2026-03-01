Trump: US is sinking Iran's Navy

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US military was sinking Iran's navy, having destroyed nine Iranian warships so far and "going after the rest'.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post as the Pentagon intensified its bombings of Iran's military, deploying B-2 stealth bombers from the US to strike at hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs.

US strikes also pummeled Iran's naval headquarters, largely destroying it, Trump said.