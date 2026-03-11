Sri Lankan court orders return of 84 Iranian sailors' bodies

A Sri Lankan court has ordered that the bodies of 84 sailors killed in an attack on an Iranian warship off the island nation's coast last week be handed over to the embassy of Iran, local media reported on Wednesday.

The warship, IRIS Dena, was hit by a torpedo from a US submarine while it was returning from a naval exercise organised by India, amid the US-Israeli war on Iran that has wreaked havoc on global markets, sent oil prices soaring, and disrupted trade and travel.

The court order was issued on Wednesday following a request from the Galle Harbour Police in the southern port city of Galle, the media reports said.