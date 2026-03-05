Iranian warship sunk by US torpedo participated in Indian drill

The US attack on an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean this week was the first time since World War II that the United States has sunk an enemy vessel with a torpedo.

The Sri Lankan Navy launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a distress call from the Iranian warship IRIS Dena early on Wednesday.

By the time rescuers reached the area, the ship had already sunk, leaving only an oil slick on the surface. The vessel had about 130 people on board.