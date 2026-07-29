Saudi oil tanker forced off course following Houthi missile attack

Yemen's Houthis said they fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, stepping up enforcement of a newly declared maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the vessel had breached the blockade, ignored warning calls and was forced to change course.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Tuesday that the master of a tanker had reported hearing an explosion while transiting the southern Red Sea.

UKMTO said the crew and vessel were safe and that no environmental damage had been reported. Reuters could not immediately verify whether the advisory was related to the incident reported by the Houthis.