Houthis attack Red Sea oil facilities; Saudi-backed forces strike Yemeni port

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists fired on Saudi oil installations in two ports on the Red Sea coast on Saturday and Saudi-backed forces bombed the Houthis, as the war in the Persian Gulf that has disrupted global supplies extended to a second front.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted and successfully struck sites belonging to Saudi state oil giant Aramco in Jizan and Yanbu.

Video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed a large column of smoke rising from the direction of the Aramco refinery in Jizan.