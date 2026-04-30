Sanctioned tanker struck by Ukrainian drones off Russia's Black Sea coast

The Ukrainian military has struck what it said is a sanctioned tanker linked to Russian energy exports.
Ukrainian defence officials said one-way attack drones were launched against the product tanker Marquise as it was waiting in the Black Sea approximately 210 kilometres from the Russian Port of Tuapse.
The drones reportedly struck the ship's stern though no details have yet been provided on the extent of the resulting damage.
Ukrainian officials said that the tanker was empty at the time of the attack.
Marquise was built in 2006 and is reportedly owned and managed by UAE-based companies. It is currently registered to Cameroon but had previously sailed under the flags of Gabon, Barbados, and Vanuatu.
The tanker was placed on EU and UK sanctions lists in October last year for habitually shutting off its AIS and for transporting Russian oil to Turkey via Tuapse.