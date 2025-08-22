Tanker, port facilities damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region

Russian-affiliated sources said that two of the port's oil storage tanks were destroyed while a third suffered severe damage, as did a berthed vessel that had arrived there just hours before and was discharging cargo at the time of the attack.

The ship has been identified as the Panamanian-flagged product tanker Excellion, which is operated by UK-based Makoil Group. Security consultancy Ambrey said that the ship may have become disabled as the strikes have severely damaged its starboard side pumps and valves.

A Ukrainian official said that one person suffered injuries and that multiple fires had ignited throughout the port, though these were later contained by responding emergency services personnel.