Tanker, port facilities damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region
The Port of Izmail in Ukraine's Odesa region became the target of a recent attack by Russian forces using drones, Russian and Ukrainian sources have confirmed.
The attack targeting the port began at around 20:00 local time on Tuesday, August 19. More than 20 drones were reportedly launched, and the strikes at the port triggered multiple explosions over a span of 90 minutes.
Russian-affiliated sources said that two of the port's oil storage tanks were destroyed while a third suffered severe damage, as did a berthed vessel that had arrived there just hours before and was discharging cargo at the time of the attack.
The ship has been identified as the Panamanian-flagged product tanker Excellion, which is operated by UK-based Makoil Group. Security consultancy Ambrey said that the ship may have become disabled as the strikes have severely damaged its starboard side pumps and valves.
A Ukrainian official said that one person suffered injuries and that multiple fires had ignited throughout the port, though these were later contained by responding emergency services personnel.