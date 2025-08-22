One of the fires that had ignited as a result of a Russian drone attack on the Port of Izmail in Ukraine's Odesa region, August 19, 2025
Tanker, port facilities damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region

The Port of Izmail in Ukraine's Odesa region became the target of a recent attack by Russian forces using drones, Russian and Ukrainian sources have confirmed.

The attack targeting the port began at around 20:00 local time on Tuesday, August 19. More than 20 drones were reportedly launched, and the strikes at the port triggered multiple explosions over a span of 90 minutes.

Russian-affiliated sources said that two of the port's oil storage tanks were destroyed while a third suffered severe damage, as did a berthed vessel that had arrived there just hours before and was discharging cargo at the time of the attack.

The ship has been identified as the Panamanian-flagged product tanker Excellion, which is operated by UK-based Makoil Group. Security consultancy Ambrey said that the ship may have become disabled as the strikes have severely damaged its starboard side pumps and valves.

A Ukrainian official said that one person suffered injuries and that multiple fires had ignited throughout the port, though these were later contained by responding emergency services personnel.

