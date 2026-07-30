Russia's Taman Port suffers infrastructure damage following drone strike

Infrastructure at the Port of Taman on Russia's Black Sea coast suffered damage following a recent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack, a local prosecutor's office has confirmed.
The attack, which officials said also resulted in casualties, occurred in the early morning (local time) of Thursday, July 30. However, no details have been provided on the origin of the UAV, the type of infrastructure that was hit, or the extent of the damage inflicted on the on-site facilities.
Located in the Krasnodar Region, the Port of Taman handles oil products, grain, coal and commodities.
The port has been the target of a series of strikes by Ukrainian forces beginning in late 2025. Drone attacks conducted over two days December of that year resulted in damage to on-site infrastructure and two vessels that were berthed there at the time.
On January 21, a drone strike on the port ignited a fire that quickly spread to four oil storage tanks. The resulting blaze killed three port employees and injured eight others, according to Krasnodar officials.
The following month, Ukraine again launched drones against the port. The attack injured two people and inflicted damage on an oil storage tank, a warehouse and some terminals.