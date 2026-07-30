Russia's Taman Port suffers infrastructure damage following drone strike

Infrastructure at the Port of Taman on Russia's Black Sea coast suffered damage following a recent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack, a local prosecutor's office has confirmed.

The attack, which officials said also resulted in casualties, occurred in the early morning (local time) of Thursday, July 30. However, no details have been provided on the origin of the UAV, the type of infrastructure that was hit, or the extent of the damage inflicted on the on-site facilities.

Located in the Krasnodar Region, the Port of Taman handles oil products, grain, coal and commodities.