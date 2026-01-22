Three killed in drone strike on Russia's Taman Port

Russian news agency Interfax has reported that three people were killed while eight others were injured as a result of a drone attack on the Port of Taman in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia on Wednesday, January 21.
The attack on the Black Sea port on Wednesday evening (local) also ignited a fire that quickly spread to four of the on-site oil storage tanks, which contained petroleum products at the time.
The resulting blaze killed three port employees and injured eight others, according to Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.
The Krasnodar Regional Government said the eight injured individuals are undergoing treatment in hospital.
The Port of Taman had also been targeted by drones in a series of attacks that took place from December 21 to 22, 2025. The earlier attacks on the port resulted in damage to some of the infrastructure as well as two vessels that were berthed there at the time.
Although reports by Russian media stated that the drones used in the January 21 strikes had originated from Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has not issued any official acknowledgement of the attacks.