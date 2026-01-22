Three killed in drone strike on Russia's Taman Port

Russian news agency Interfax has reported that three people were killed while eight others were injured as a result of a drone attack on the Port of Taman in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia on Wednesday, January 21.

The attack on the Black Sea port on Wednesday evening (local) also ignited a fire that quickly spread to four of the on-site oil storage tanks, which contained petroleum products at the time.

The resulting blaze killed three port employees and injured eight others, according to Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.