Russia says attacks on three ports crippled Ukrainian supply lines

Russia said on Friday that its forces had struck three Ukrainian ports overnight in attacks which had targeted infrastructure - including loading and unloading facilities and fuel reserves - which supported Kyiv's armed forces.

Russia's Defence Ministry said air-launched missiles and strike drones had struck the ports of Odessa, Izmail and Mykolaiv - part of what it said was a campaign of heavy strikes against Ukraine.

It said in a statement that storage tanks containing fuel and lubricants earmarked for the Ukrainian army had been hit in Odesa, and that unloading and storage facilities used for military cargo - including sea drones - had been struck in Izmail. A floating dry dock in Izmail had also been hit.