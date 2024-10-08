One killed in Russian missile attack on ship at Ukraine's Odesa Port, local official claims

Speaking via Telegram, Governor Oleh Kipper said that the missile struck a Palau-flagged cargo vessel, and the resulting blast killed one Ukrainian national and injured five foreign nationals. The name of the vessel and the extent of the damage it sustained were not disclosed.

Ukraine's Restoration Ministry said the attack is the second one targeting a ship in Southern Ukraine since Sunday, October 6, when a missile struck and damaged a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged grain carrier at the Port of Yuzhny 30 kilometres east of Odesa Port.