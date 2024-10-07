Cargo ship struck by missile in Russian attack on Ukraine's Yuzhny Port
Ukrainian state media and Russia's Ministry of Defence have both confirmed that a civilian vessel suffered damage after being hit by a missile during an attack by the Russian military on the Port of Yuzhny on Ukraine's Black Sea coast over the weekend.
The name and the flag of the ship were not disclosed. However, defence officials in Russia claimed that the vessel was transporting weapons and ammunition for use by Ukraine's armed forces in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.
Video provided by Russian sources showed the vessel being struck, which then triggered an onboard explosion. Russian state media said the blast was caused by the missile's warhead coming into contact with and igniting the vessel's cargo of ammunition.
A Ukrainian official meanwhile assured that none of the vessel's crew were injured in the attack, which is the third by Russian forces targeting shipping in the Black Sea region since early September.
The first of these attacks occurred on September 11 when a vessel transporting Ukrainian grain to Egypt was struck by a Russian cruise missile after it departed the Port of Chornomorsk. The UK Ministry of Defence said the ship, identified as the bulk carrier Aya, may simply have been targeted in error.