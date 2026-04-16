Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port kills teenage girl, hits oil tanker

A major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse killed two people, including a 14-year-old girl, injured seven, and hit an oil tanker, Russian officials and media reported on Thursday.

Tuapse is one of Russia's major southern ports, serving as an oil product export hub and also handling dry bulk cargo such as coal and fertiliser. It is also home to a major oil refinery of the same name owned by Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer.

Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of the Krasnodar region, said that an unidentified adult woman had been killed in what he called a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on Tuapse in addition to the teenager.