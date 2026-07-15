Missing Indian sailor from Iran-attacked ship confirmed dead

An Indian national who went missing after an attack on commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman is dead, his father-in-law said on Wednesday.

Heramb Karmarkar, 30, was a marine engineer on the Cyprus-flagged container ship that was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

The vessel, with 11 Indians in its 24-member crew, was struck by an "unidentified projectile", Cyprus authorities had said. Iran said it had struck the ship after it attempted to transit through an unauthorised route despite warnings to correct its course.