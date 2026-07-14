India lodges protest with Iran over death of sailor in Hormuz

The Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it had lodged a strong protest with Iran after summoning its deputy ambassador over the killing of an Indian seafarer in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Indian national was among 46 crew members, including 30 Indians, on board two vessels – Al Bahiyah and Mombasa – that were attacked while transiting the shipping lane, the ministry said.
Ten other Indian seafarers were wounded, of whom two are reported to be seriously injured, it said in a statement.
India is, "deeply concerned," by the attacks, and the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region, "must cease," it said.
US President Donald Trump has reinstated a blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz this month and proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard it.
Tehran says the US has no role in determining the future of the waterway, which handled about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies before the conflict erupted on February 28.
Another Indian national has been missing after an attack on container ship GFS Galaxy in the strait on Sunday.
Iran said it had targeted the vessel after it tried to transit through an unauthorised route despite warnings.
(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and YP Rajesh)